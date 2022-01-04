'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein': Trailer Of Tahir Raj Bhasin's Romantic Thriller Released; Watch

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to present a twisted tale of love with his latest Netflix show Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. The actor will be seen alongside Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh, with the romantic thriller revolving around the quest for love and power, coupled with equal elements of crime and unruly desires. The show revolves around Vikrant, who becomes an object of desire for Purva as she crosses all limits to get hold of him. Vikrant then embarks on a dark path to reclaim his life with his love interest Shikha, leading to a trail of horrific events.

Created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the show also stars Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar and Hetal Gada in pivotal roles.

Tahir Raj Bhasin unveils Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein trailer

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 4, the actor unveiled the two-minute-long trailer, which pans across myriad glimpses from the dark tale of love. In the caption, he wrote, "Ek happily ever after ki keemat jaante ho? Is love really enough for that? Will Vikrant, Shikha, and Purva find theirs in this twisted tale of love? Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, coming to Netflix on January 14th.". Take a look.

The show has been bankrolled by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd and comes from the director of popular television shows including Balika Vadhu and the series Apharan.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A romantic simpleton, Vikrant, becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva’s ruthless efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side to him emerging. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later in this pulpy thriller.”

Meanwhile, Tahir will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu and Shreya Dhanwanthary in Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta. He was recently seen taking on Sunil Gavaskar's role in 83. The sports drama chronicled the journey of the Kapil Dev led Indian Cricket Team as they claimed victory in the 1983 World Cup.

