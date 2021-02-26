'Yesteryear' Fame Sheeba Shows Oomph Moves While Advising To Live Like Flowers; Watch

Veteran Indian actor Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir took to her social media handle and shared a reel-video, in which she can be seen performing on Palak Munchal's song Jab Se Mera Dil. The video opens with giving a glimpse of Sheeba's sea-facing room. As the song starts playing in the background, Sheeba faces the camera while flipping her hair. Later, she takes a stroll. In the second bit of the reel-video, Sheeba added a few selfies and self-portraits. Interestingly, one of them also features her friend and actor Bhagyashree behind her.

In the video, Sheeba can be seen in a subtle yet glamourous avatar. She sported a pair of pink-colour co-ord shorts while adding a long brown-colour shrug to her attire. Adding a dash of red to her overall outfit, she picked high-block red heels. Instagramming the reel-video, Sabir wrote a short caption, which read, "Let us live like flowers / Wild & beautiful / And drenched in sun".

Sheeba makes an oomph reel-video:

READ | Yesteryear Actor Gulshan Grover Says That The Era Of Villains Ended After Him

Within a couple of hours, the video managed to receive an overwhelming response from her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. A handful of fans flooded the comments box with fire and red-heart emoticons. Meanwhile, one-word compliments, such as "gorgeous", "stunning", and "beautiful", among many others, were a common sight in the comments section.

READ | Alia Bhatt Shares Post On Passing Of Her Pet Cat Sheeba, Writes 'Goodbye My Angel'

A peek into Sheeba's photos on Instagram

Interestingly, the 51-year-old actor is an avid social media user as she keeps posting photos and videos to give an update of her whereabouts. While a handful of videos on Sheeba's wall gives fitness goals to her fans, many posts give a peek into her routine life. In her latest post, which is a video, she can be seen exercising with her trainer. In the video, the actor is seen doing squats in an unusual way with the help of her trainer.

READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Halpern Orb Dress Sparks Hilarious Memes, Actress Says 'too Funny'

On the other hand, she recently extended virtual wishes to "BFF" Bhagyashree on the occasion of the latter's 52nd birthday. "Some of my best friends are like Fairytales. They have been there since once upon a time and will be there till forever after", read an excerpt of her caption.

READ | Malavika Mohanan Feels 'Desi Girl's Vibes' In Manish Malhotra's Signature Sequin Saree

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.