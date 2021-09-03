Honey Singh Appears Before Delhi Court In Domestic Violence Case, Seeks In-camera Hearing

After seeking exemption from appearance a few days ago, Bollywood singer-music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh followed the Delhi Tis Hazari court's order by appearing before it in the domestic violence case filed by his wife Shalini Talwar. The court had rapped Singh for his failure to appear, citing medical reasons a few days ago. He sought that the matter is heard in-camera after which the Metropolitan Magistrate counselled him and his wife in her chamber.

Yo-Yo Honey Singh makes court appearance in domestic violence case

As per PTI, Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh called Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Tawar into her chamber for counselling after the singer moved an application for the case to be heard in-camera. Later, their counsels too were called to the chamber by the Magistrate. As per reports, the matter has now been listed the matter for September 28.

Delhi's Tiz Hazari Court lists for September 28th, the matter of domestic violence involving Bollywood singer & actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh'. — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

Singh had been rapped by the court over his failure to appear and the judge had then stated “No one is above the law,”

Talwar has lodged a domestic violence complaint against Singh, whom she married on January 23, 2011, and sought Rs 20 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

She alleged that he had assaulted her over the course of their 10-year marriage. She also claimed that Singh had affairs with other women. She alleged that Singh and her family made her identify herself as a 'farm animal over the mental and emotional pain inflicted by Singh and his family.

Singh denied the allegations and said:

I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious.



I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.



I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with

artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings.



I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.



The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon’ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win.



As always, I’m grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire me to work hard and make good music.

(With agency inputs)