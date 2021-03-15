Yo Yo Honey Singh's Birthday: From 'First Kiss' To 'Saiyaan Ji'- Honey Singh's Top 5 Songs

Family and friends arranged a surprise on Yo Yo Honey Singh's birthday, as the singer took to Instagram to share a picture of his surprise party. Captioning the picture writing 'Birthday bash surprise but not a surprise', Honey Singh celebrated his 38th birthday last night. On account of Yo Yo Honey Singh's Birthday, let's take a look at the singer's some of most popular songs over the years.

Top 5 Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs

First Kiss

Starting off the list is Yo Yo Honey Singh's First Kiss in collaboration with singer Ipsitaa released in 2020. The song, shot in New Delhi faced several technical obstacles during the production but managed to brave through them. Yo Yo Honey Singh's First Kiss had an international appeal to it and Ipsitaa's dance was a cherry on the cake in the music video. The music video of First Kiss garnered over 25 million views in less than 24 hours Youtube.

Saiyaan Ji

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Saiyaan Ji released in 2021 earned the number two spot on the list with its funky dance number with Nushrratt Bharuccha. Featuring the vocals of Neha Kakkar, the lyrics of the song were written by Singh, along with Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala. Upon its release, the song trended on Youtube with 17 million in the first 24 hours.

One Thousand Miles

Adding to the list of Yo Yo Honey Singh's hits is One Thousand Miles that has garnered over 400 million views upon its release in 2014. This hit song is from Honey Singh's Desi Kalakaar Album and is launched under T-Series. Written and directed by the artist himself, One Thousand Miles is definitely a crowd favorite.

Blue Eyes

An instant hit among Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs was Blue Eyes released in 2013. The artist himself wrote the lyrics of the song and it has so far generated over 400 million views so far. With his jazzy tone and catchy flow, Blue Eyes took the youth by storm when it first came out.

Dheere Dheere

Dheere Dheere featuring Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor in its music video was released in August 2015. The cover version of the 90s Bollywood hit album Aashiqui, was received positively by the audience as it crossed 18 million views within a week of its release. Due to the actors' chemistry and soothing sounds, the song now has over 450 million views on Youtube.