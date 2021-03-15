Yo Yo Honey Singh's Birthday: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Singer

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is popular in Bollywood for his catchy trademark rap songs. It is Yo Yo Honey Singh's birthday on March 15. Even though the singer is criticised by many for his lyrics, he is still considered one of the top artists in India. On the occasion of Yo Yo Honey Singh's birthday here's everything you need to know about the rapper.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's career

Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh studied music at Trinity School in the United Kingdom. The singer then moved to Delhi with his family and released his first-ever album International Villager in 2011. The song Gabru from the album featured singer J-Star and had topped several charts at the time. He made his Bollywood debut with Shakal Pe Mat Ja, featuring Gagan Sidhu. His song Angrezi Beat which was a part of his album International Villager featured in Deepika Padukone's Cocktail.

He was later seen composing songs for films like Chennai Express and Boss. He also created several songs for small budget films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Bajatey Raho and Fugly. He was away from music for a few years and made his comeback with Makhna and composed songs for big banner films like Baazaar & Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Honey Singh's net worth is said to be $25 Million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The singer also made his acting debut in a Punjabi film called Mirza - The Untold Story. He was seen playing the role of a gangster. He appeared in another film titled Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 where he portrayed the role of a spoilt brat Rolly. He made his Bollywood debut as an actor in Himesh Reshammiya's film The Xpose. He was last seen as an actor in Zorawar directed by Vinnil Markan.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's personal life

Yo Yo Honey Singh is 37 years old as he was born in 1983 in Hoshiarpur. He is married to Shalini Singh Talwar who first made her television appearance in India's Raw Star. After 2014, the singer went off-screen for two years and did not make an appearance in the media. He later mentioned that he was away from the public for 18 months because of his health issues.

Yo Yo Honey Singh on the work front

He recently composed and sang the song Care Ni Karda for Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha. He also sang Shor Macheygaa for Mumbai Saga along with Hommie Dilliwala. Yo Yo Honey Singh's Saiyaan Ji is one of his most recent singles. The song features Nushrat Bharucha and is sung by him and Neha Kakkar. Yo Yo Honey Singh's Saiyaan Ji received critical appreciation. His other singles include LOCA, Moscow Mashuka, Billo Tu Agg Ae, Jingle Bell and First Kiss. Yo Yo Honey Singh's First Kiss featured Ipsitaa.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.