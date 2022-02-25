'Yodha': Raashii Khanna Begins Next Shoot Schedule Of Film Co-starring Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Raashii Khanna has resumed the shoot of her forthcoming Bollywood film, Yodha, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of Thank You with South Star Naga Chaitanya in Moscow and also completed the schedule of Sardar with Karthi in Chennai. According to the news agency, ANI, Khanna is switching between Lonavala, Mumbai, and Delhi for a month-long schedule of her Bollywood debut film. Read on the know more.

Raashii Khanna begins shooting for 'Yodha'

Sharing more details on the film's new schedule, a source told ANI, "Raashii Khanna has been on an extremely packed schedule, beginning with the shoot in Moscow for Thank You, then starting Sardar in Chennai, she also has been juggling promotions of her OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness with Ajay Devgn."

The source added, "Now, Raashii has resumed shooting for Yodha, the team already shot for a portion in Lonavala and are currently filming in Mumbai, post which the team will fly to Delhi to shoot for the remaining parts. Raashii plays the lead opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha and has a very pivotal role in the film."

Recently, the trailer of her OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was released. The actor will be seen playing a psychopath in the film that also stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. In her latest interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about her experience on the sets of Rudra, revealing that she felt like a newcomer. The actor also recalled that when director Rajesh Mapuskar told her the script, he said that she does not need any ice breaker.

Further opening-up how nervous she was, the actor said that she had set that Ajay sir is magnanimous, 'the way he walks and the way he talks. She added that she is still nervous about the reaction of the audience to her character. Besides Yodha, Rudra, Thank You and Sardar, Khanna will also feature in Thiruchitrabalam with South superstar Dhanush. She also has Raj and DK's forthcoming OTT project featuring Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

