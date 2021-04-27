'You Do What You Must': Masaba Gupta On People Feeling Guilty Over Not Helping Amid COVID

Actress and designer Masaba Gupta recently took to her Instagram stories and penned a note for the people who are feeling guilty of not being able to help others. The actress in the note wrote that she has been receiving messages from fans who want to extend help, but cannot do so. Masaba shared her thoughts on the same and consoled people by requesting all to do their bit in whatever manner they can.

Masaba Gupta shares a piece of advice for people feeling guilty

Sharing a piece of advice to the people who are worried, Masaba wrote “Please remember you do what you must when you have a family to feed, your business to run, You have your mental health to take care of, so no guilt on these.” Further, she suggested people ‘stay home unless necessary, mask up when outdoors, and keep a check on mental health and that of those around.’

At last, while concluding the post, she wrote that ‘she is sorry that social media can make all feel this way but, everyone is only trying to help.’ From producing non-surgical masks as her contribution in the country's battle against the coronavirus pandemic to arranging for COVID resources, Masaba has been doing every bit to help the people.

Apart from this, she even shared a lively picture on Instagram while expressing her mood by listening to some good songs so that she can divert her mind from the news of the crisis. While captioning the post, she wrote, “I wanted to hear a feel-good song today. That made me feel a little better about the world & its state. That song for me is ‘Everybody’s Free To Wear Sunscreen by Baz Luhrmann - and this one part of the song that is so apt today. ‘Enjoy your body, use it every way you can. Don’t be afraid of it, or what other people think of it...it’s the greatest instrument you’ll ever own.’ ..... At a time like this, we must thank & love, and be truly grateful for our incredibly intelligent bodies. And pray hard for those whose bodies couldn’t fight enough for them. - How is everyone doing? Sending love to all.”

(Image credit: Masaba Guapta/ Instagram)

