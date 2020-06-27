You Will Be Surprised To See What Sonam Kapoor's Bedside Table Looks Like; See Picture

It seems that Sonam Kapoor is being extra cautious about her health these days as she gave a sneak peek of her bedside table which was loaded with medicines. Apart from the medicines, the actress who is also a book lover, shared a glimpse of all the books that she is been currently reading along with her husband Anand Ahuja's choice of book. What caught the attention of the fans was a beautiful couple picture of the actress from her wedding reception.

Sonam Kapoor shares glimpse of her bedside table

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja are extremely fitness enthusiast and it seems that they do not compromise with their health at all. Sonam shared a view of her bedside table which was jam-packed stuffed with a lot of things that show the quick necessities of the couple and how they are spending time amid the lockdown. In the picture, fans can catch a glimpse of a tray full of medicines including a bottle of hand sanitizer being placed on the table. Apart from the medicines, Sonam shared the book titled ‘Wolfpack’ by Abby Wambach which is being read by her husband.

Besides all this stuff, her tab along with her water bottle, a cup, and a telephone set were a few other things that occupied the space on her table. Apart from all these things, a beautiful photo with a picture of the happening couple from their wedding reception was the highlight of the picture. The couple looked ethereal and beautiful in the photo frame. As fans get to see what keeps the actress occupied while she is on her bed, an old cassette player also caught the attention of the fans. It seems that the actress is fond of retro songs and enjoys listening to old melodies while relaxing on the bed.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor faced the fire of criticism from the public as her name was dragged in the spotlight of nepotism which started after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Sonam responded to the trolls and abuse amid the 'outsider versus insider' debate by acknowledging her privilege as a star child, she also said that her identity is a matter of pride for her. Supporting his wife amid all the hatred coming her way, Anand Ahuja on Saturday took to his Instagram handle and shared a famous Roald Dahl quote which left Sonam teary-eyed.

He wrote, "Some people when they have taken too much and have been driven beyond the point of endurance, simply crumble and give up. There are others, though they are not many, who, for some reason, will always be unconquerable. You meet them in time of war and also in time of peace. They have an indomitable spirit and nothing, neither pain nor torture nor threat of death, will cause them to give up." [sic] Sonam reacted by dropping heart emojis and crying face emoji in the comments section.

(Image credit: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

