'Your Courage Inspires Us All': Rannvijay Singha Extends Support For LGBTQIA+ Community

The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month all over the world. Pride month is celebrated to spread awareness about sexual and gender identities, the LGBT+ community and also to show support and break the stigma around the LGBTQ+ community. Several actors from the TV and film industry like Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra have shown their support during the ongoing Pride month. Rannvijay Singha of the MTV Roadies fame also took to Twitter to express his encouragement and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Rannvijay Singha's photos supporting the LGBTQ+ community

Rannvijay Singha took to Twitter to share a few photos of himself dressed in clothing with the rainbow symbol of the LGBTQ+ community. He wore the clothes to show his support and also extend a hand of an ally. He is dressed in a plain bright yellow T-shirt with a small rainbow symbol on the left. He posed alongside a toy windmill fan whose plastic blades were made from the rainbow colours as well.

His outfit was completed with a pair of red reflecting sunglasses, faded blue jeans and a pair of colourful sneakers. In the caption, he said that the "courage", "bravery" and "relentless pursuit of kindness" of the LGBTQIA+ community in India and all over the world "inspires" everyone. He added the hashtags "pride", "love" and "we are all the same".

Happy #pridemonth to all my LGBTQIA+ friends in India and around the world 🌈🌈 Your courage, your bravery, your relentless persuit of kindness inspires us all. #pride #love #weareallthesame pic.twitter.com/5qFIkpQ5JV — Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) June 24, 2021

Rannvijay Singha is a popular TV show host known for shows like MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla, to name a few. He has also appeared in a handful of Bollywood films like London Dreams, and Action Replayy. He was recently seen in the web series Mismatched that streamed on Netflix.

Indian celebrities' social media posts about the Pride Month

At the beginning of Pride Month, Malaika Arora had posted a story on Instagram, lending her support to the LGBTQ+ community. She had added the popular phrase "Love is Love". Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a cover photo of the Canadian drag queen Priyanka and also shared a new piece about a Tamil Nadu judge who banned conversion therapy and demanded respect while ruling for LGBTQ+ cases. Sharad Kelkar, who portrayed the role of a transgender person in the movie Laxmii also took to Instagram to show his support and encourage the people to break the taboo.

(Image: Rannvijay Singha's Instagram)

