'Your Legacy Will Be Celebrated': Yami Gautam, Tamannaah Bhatia Mourn Dilip Kumar's Demise

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in the early hours on July 7 at the age of 98. The actor had been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks before his death. Kumar is considered one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema and has given several critically acclaimed movies in his career. Prominent figures from various industries poured in their condolences and mourned the veteran actors death. Bollywood actors like Yami Gautam and Tamannaah Bhatia took to their respective social media handles to mourn Dilip Kumar's death.

Yami Gautam and Tamannaah Bhatia mourn Dilip Kumar's death

Yami Gautam took to her Instagram and shared a photo of the late actor. The actress wrote that Kumar's legacy will be celebrated forever. Yami Gautam's caption read "“ उनकी तमन्ना दिल में रहेगी...शमा इसी महफ़िल में रहेगी...” Dilip Kumar ji Your legacy shall be celebrated forever."

Tamannaah Bhatia also took to her Instagram and extended her condolences for Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu. In her caption, she wrote that very few people influenced Indian cinema the way the legendary actor did. Tamannaah's caption read.

Dilip Kumar Saab, very few people have influenced Indian cinema the way you did. We have watched your movies and learnt from you. Rest in peace Sir. My heartfelt condolences to Sairaji.

Dilip Kumar passes away

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. On Monday, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu had given an update about the actor's health and said that the actor's health was improving and he would be discharged soon. The news of Dilip Kumar's death was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Dr. Jalil Parkar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr. Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia FB/ Yami Gautam Instagram/ANI