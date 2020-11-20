'You're All I Need': Neha Shares Pics From Mehr's B'day Party, Thanks Anagd For Help

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia hosted a memorable birthday bash for their little daughter Mehr who turned two-years-old on November 18. Neha shared a host of pictures from the Micky Mouse theme party on Instagram while giving a glimpse of all the fun and enjoyment the couple had with their family members. While captioning the post, the actress thanked Angad for helping her put everything together.

Neha Dhupia shares daughter Mehr's birthday celebration pictures

In one of the pictures, Neha can be seen finding solace in Angad’s arms while he can be seen showing off the Micky Mouse caps that were distributed to the people as a part of the celebrations. The other pictures were the group ones where the entire Bedi and Dhupia clan were seen striking a pose with the decorations and the birthday girl. The other pictures were the candid shots that were clicked in between the celebrations showing off how the couple made sure that everything was designed as per Mehr’s desire.

While captioning the pictures, Neha wrote, “Parenting is all about the ultimate balancing act and on all days exhaustion level and of course getting the birthday party theme just right!!!! @angadbedi you are all I need.” Earlier, on Mehr’s birthday, Neha penned a beautiful birthday wish on Instagram along with sharing a streak of cutesy pictures with Mehr and husband Angad from their recent trip to the Maldives.

Referring to her daughter as her 'Little Simbaa', the 40-year-old wishes for Mehr to 'spread joy wherever she goes'. In the pictures posted by her on her Instagram handle, the trio not only shelled out major family goals but also vacay goals as they posed in front of multiple scenic locales of the South Asian island. Neha's birthday wishes for Mehr read, “Our little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll @mehrdhupiabed. Angad and Neha got married in a gurdwara in Delhi in the presence of close friends and family members in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Mehr, six months later, in November 2018.

