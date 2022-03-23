'You're My Pride': Amitabh Bachchan Praises Abhishek After 'Dasvi' Trailer Release

Abhishek Bachchan recently surprised his fans as he dropped an intriguing trailer of his forthcoming drama film Dasvi, also starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat. The trailer shows the actor portraying the role of a political leader who is just 8th pass. Abhishek, playing CM Gangram Choudhary, is put behind the bars and his office has been taken over by his wife Bimla Devi (played by Nimrat) during the former's absence.

Abhishek Bachchan aces CM's character in Dasvi like no other

With a sudden shift from village to politics, Nimrat, a village girl who works day and night in the village while looking after the cows, tries to get a hand at politics. Abhishek, who is still in jail, meets a strict Jailor Yami who is seen playing the role of Jyoti Deswal. As per the trailer, the film will see a strong yet fierce counter between Yami and Abhishek. Abhishek has vowed his fans and film fraternity with some killer acting skills in the trailer.

Amitabh Bachchan lauds son Abhishek's performance in Dasvi's trailer

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and lauded his son's piece of work. The post by the Jhund actor is all about how proud Big B is of Abhishek and his hard work. Sharing the trailer on his photo-blogging site, Big B wrote, "The Pride of a Father ..in film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters .. it's PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully !!! Repost @bachchan #DasviTrailer! #Dasvi".

Earlier, in the day, Abhishek's industry pal Ajay Devgn also lauded the trailer as he wrote, Chaudhary Saab @bachchan all the best for your #Dasvi Zabardast Trailer! Looking forward to watching the film on 7th April. #DasviTrailer out now."

Abhishek Bachchan pens a heartfelt note

Abhishek Bachchan even penned a heartfelt note as he opened up about the hard work and dedication that lies behind the upcoming movie. He wrote, "We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we've made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I've always been told 'let the work speak for itself.' I'm sure Dasvi will. But, I too want to manifest the positivity around this film. Bahut Ho Gaya! Ab Time Aa Gaya Hai Frontfoot Pe Khelne Ka (sic)."

More about the film

Bankrolled by the producers of Hindi Medium, Stree and Mimi, the film is written by Ritesh Shah and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios. The makers of Dasvi wrapped the film's shoot last year in April. It will begin streaming on Netflix and JioCinema from 7 April onwards.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan