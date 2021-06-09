‘You’re The Only Wallpaper I Need’: Anand Pens Sweet Note On Wife Sonam Kapoor's Birthday

On Sonam Kapoor's birthday, husband Anand Ahuja shared a black-and-white portrait of the duo and showed how that pic is also his phone's wallpaper. "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper," he wrote in the caption. Not only this, but his team also came up with a new Instagram filter to wish her on her special day.

Sonam Kapoor's husband took to his Instagram stories and showed the new filter. Sonam was elated with the gift and she went on to send lots of love to her team. Anand asked everyone to use the filter to wish his wife. He also showed how many already used it and penned warm wishes for her. Roadies star Rannvijay Singha was one of the firsts to try the new filter.

On the post, several others like Aishwarya Nair Mathew also wished Sonam. Meanwhile, as soon as the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor stumbled upon Ahuja's adorable note, she replied to him by saying, "Hahaha, love you so much." Apart from Sonam Kapoor's husband, her sister, Rhea Kapoor, also sent her love by sending her a bouquet. Sharing a glimpse of the same, Sonam wrote, "Thank you Rhea and Karan for the massive beautiful bouquet. Love you both."

The actor has been receiving wishes from scores of fans too. "Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor" has been trending on the micro-blogging site. Many shared stills from her popular movies, whereas, a bunch of fans also posted photos from her shoots. A user wrote, "Here's wishing the fashion queen Sonam Kapoor a very happy birthday! We wish you success in future endeavours."

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be next seen in Shome Makhija's directorial, Blind, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, and Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The much-anticipated crime thriller also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. Sonam wrapped up shooting for her scenes in Glasgow, United Kingdom, and shared many BTS pics and videos.

