YouTube Sensation Prajakta Koli Makes Her Acting Debut With Short Film 'Khayali Pulav'

Youtube sensation Prajakta Koli has finally made her acting debut with the short film Khayali Pulav. She would be seen essaying the role of a 17-year old small-town girl who dedicates herself to sports instead of focusing on her government school education. The movie revolves around her struggles as an amateur handball enthusiast to her succeeding with flying colours breaking all stereotypes.

Khayali Pulav is written and directed by Tarun Dudeja. In an interview with a news portal, Prajakta Koli said that growing up and through her everyday interaction, she understood how prejudice the thoughts of the society are for women. She continued that Khayali Pulav is her small contribution to society at large to facilitate change at whatever level she can and influence mindsets positively. Youtube star Prajakta Koli further said that she felt amazing essaying the role of a young girl who knows her dream is too scandalous for the society she is raised in, however her forward-thinking to rectify a generalised mindset has enabled her to become resilient and determined. Prajakta added that the film is a beautiful reminder of how dreams, especially in small towns, are often realised through sports.

She also said that Khayali Pulav will also remind people about how precious the freedom to live your life the way you want to is and how even the seemingly simple act of being able to wear shorts becomes a complicated mission for a young girl. Adding to that, Prajakta Koli mentioned that the act of being a sportsperson is the character’s excuse to live as a free woman who isn’t defined by the opinion of others and confidently dresses up in shorts baring her legs in a society that expects her to cover up. Khayali Pulav is set against the rural landscape of Haryana.

The film runs to a duration of 24 minutes. It touches upon themes like the inevitability of freedom of choice, the banishment of prejudices and the importance of street hustle. Actor Yashpal Sharma plays the lead male protagonist, as a sports teacher. The film, produced by One Digital Entertainment, released on July 9.

Tarun Dudeja also talked about the movie and said that being born and brought up in one of the towns in Haryana where patriarchy is the accepted norm and tradition is associated with the women staying behind the veil, he would come across subtle acts of resistance to oppression every now and then. Tarun also highlighted the background story of the movie and said that in the conservative society women just seize at whatever semblance of freedom could be contained within the constraints of the society but mostly it is aimed at freedom.

