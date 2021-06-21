'You've Given...': Renee Sen Pens A Sweet Note For Mother Sushmita Sen On Father's Day

June 20 was marked as Father’s Day all across the globe and many celebrities took to their social media handles to pay an ode to their fathers. Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen took to her Instagram to wish her mother a very happy Father’s Day. Renee shared a throwback picture and also penned a sweet note for Sushmita.

Renee Sen’s wish for Sushmita Sen

In the picture shared by Renee, she and her younger sister Alisah are standing next to Sushmita. The Main Hoon Na actor is wearing a back dress in the picture and has left her hair open whereas Renee is wearing a silver shimmery dress. Alisah has clung to her mother’s side and the three of them are widely smiling for the camera. In the caption of the post, Renee wrote, “Happy Father's Day Maa❤ You've given Alisah and I the best of both worlds.”

As soon as her post was shared, Renee’s fans and followers rushed in to comment on it. One of them wrote that this was the ‘sweetest message’ while another commented by writing ‘how beautiful!’. See their reactions and comments below.

Renee Sen's debut

Renee made her acting debut with the short film titled Suttabaazi which released in January 2021. The plot of this short film revolves around a 19-year-old social media star who is dismayed as she is confined to her home due to the lockdown. What adds the twist to the story is she has a habit of smoking and has kept it hidden from her strict parents. Apart from Renee, the cast of the movie also includes Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra.

On June 2, Renee’s film Suttabaazi was premiered at the Bandra Film Festival's Youtube Channel. The film was screened under the ‘Quirky’ section. The film is available for streaming on YouTube and has garnered over 900K views as well.

Sushmita Sen’s Aarya

Miss Universe winner Sushmita Sen has been widely loved by the audience for her performance in the crime drama series Aarya. The show released in 2020 and was created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. The plot of the series revolves around a naive woman called Aarya who sets out to seek revenge on the killers of the husband whilst raising her three children. Aarya cast includes Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell, and Manish Choudhary among others. It is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hostar.

