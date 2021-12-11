'Yudhra': Siddhant Chaturvedi Flies Of To Gujarat For Shoot Of Malavika Mohanan Co-starrer

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Yudhra. The actor has been travelling around for the upcoming action film's shoot with its leading lady, Malavika Mohanan. While he was recently celebrating the success of his latest film Bunty Aur Babli 2, the actor has now jetted off to Gujarat for Yudhra's new schedule.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddhant Chaturvedi recently updated his fans about his new schedule for the film. The actor shared a photo of him climbing the airstair as he was set to fly to Kandla, a town in Gujarat. The Gully Boy star wore a black t-shirt underneath a neon green jacket. He paired them with a pair of black track pants and matching shoes. The actor seemingly took all COVID-19 precautions as he wore a black mask. He also shared a video that he shot while walking towards the plane. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Team Yudhra off to Kandla."

Details about Yudhra

Earlier this year, Siddhant Chaturvedi unveiled an intriguing poster and teaser of Yudhra. The poster saw him and Malavika Mohanan in a loved-up pose. Sharing the poster, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Woh ek dusre ki chahat hai, aur taqqat bhi." The actor later shared a teaser of the film, in which he was dressed in a black tuxedo. On the other hand, Malavika donned a satin one-shoulder dress. In the clip, the two were dodging some blasts and bullets as Siddhant protected Malavika. The teaser hinted at the action drama genre of the upcoming movie which will also have some romance between an angry young man and a beautiful woman.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi has several projects in the pipeline. The actor made his debut with Ranveer Singh starter Gully Boy. He was last seen in the sequel of the hit Bollywood film Bunty Aur Babli, which also starred Rani Mukherji, Saif Ali Khan and debutant Sharvari Wagh. Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. He also had Shakun Batra's untitled film, which will also star Deepika Padukone.

Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi