Yusuf Husain Passes Away: Veteran Actor's Daughter Safeena Left With 'giant Hole' In Heart

Veteran actor Yusuf Husain breathed his last on Saturday. He was 73. The veteran actor had worked in numerous popular films in his career that lasted for over two decades.

Tributes poured in for the artist on social media and many stars of Bollywood took to Twitter to express their condolences to his family. Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey were among those from the film industry who shared their grief on the veteran actor passing away. His daughter Safeena Husain was heartbroken by the demise.

Yusuf Husain's daughter Safeena heartbroken by his untimely demise

Safeena Husain, who is the founder of a girl education company, took to Twitter to express her sadness. Sharing a picture of her father looking dapper in a suit and smiling, she wrote that she did not have the words to express her pain.

'Just a giant, gaping hole in m heart,' she tweeted for 'Daddy'. She showered her love on him, as she wrote, 'Rest in peace.'

Safeena's husband confirmed the news to PTI that Yusuf Husain passed away at the Lilavati Hospital. It was being reported that he died of COVID-19.

The veteran actor, Yusuf Husain had worked in numerous movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Vivah, Kuch Naa Kaho, Raaz, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Khakhee, Dhoom, Shahid, OMG, Krrish 3, Raees, Vishwaroopam 2, Dabangg 3 & Darbar. He also worked in numerous TV shows like CID, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, and Yudh.

Among his last ventures was Bob Biswas, which is not yet released. The movie will be his last film to hit the screens. His co-star Abhishek Bachchan, who had worked with him in other movies like Kuch Na Kaho, called him 'gentle, kind and full of warmth.'

Actor Ranvir Shorey also took to Twitter and wrote, "Saddened to hear of senior colleague, #YusufHussain sahab’s demise. A warm, gentle and affectionate man, with a benign presence. He will be missed. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. #RIP #respect". Manoj Bajpayee wrote, 'Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab.'

The news came a day after popular Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack.