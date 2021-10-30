Yusuf Hussain Passes Away: Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee Pay Tribute To Actor

Bollywood and television actor Yusuf Hussain, who has worked in several renowned films like Vivah, OMG and Dhoom, recently passed away. His family members confirmed the news via social media. The actor's death came as shocking news to several Bollywood stars. Here is how Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee and other actors paid heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

The cause of death of the veteran actor has not been revealed yet.

Actor Yusuf Hussain's death is another shock to the film industry after Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's demise on October 29. During his career span of several decades, the actor worked with several notable stars. He also worked with Abhishek Bachchan in the hit films, including Dhoom and Kuchh Na Kaho. The actor recently paid his heartfelt tribute to the late Yusuf Hussain via Twitter. Abhishek shared a photo of the actor and wrote, "RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family."

#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6TwVnU0K8y — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 30, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee pays his last respects

Manoj Bajpayee was also seemingly devastated to hear the news of the demise of Yusuf Hussain. Paying his heartfelt tribute, the Family Man actor wrote, "Sad News!!!" He further extended his condolences to the family and prayed for the demised. He wrote, "Condolences to the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab."

Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab🙏 https://t.co/q7CFbbEo95 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 30, 2021

Other Actors offer condolences

Actor Ranvir Shorey took to his Twitter handle to offer his condolences. He wrote, "Saddened to hear of senior colleague, #YusufHussain sahab’s demise. A warm, gentle and affectionate man, with a benign presence. He will be missed. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers."

Saddened to hear of senior colleague, #YusufHussain sahab’s demise. A warm, gentle and affectionate man, with a benign presence. He will be missed. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. 🙏🏽 #RIP #respect. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 30, 2021

Yusuf Hussain's films and TV shows

Yusuf Hussain was a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. The actor was often seen playing some serious roles on big screen. Some of his notable appearances include Dhoom, OMG, Dabangg 3, Jalebi, The Tashkent Files, Krrish 3, Vivah and more. He also appeared in several TV shows such as Kumkum: Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, CID, Mullah Nasruddin, Tum Bin Jaoon Kajaan, and Sssshhhh... Koi Hai.

Image: Instagram/@iam_kunickaasadanand