Yuvika Chaudhary Asks Forgiveness For Using Casteist Slur, Says 'happened Unknowingly'

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary who landed in trouble after using a casteist slur in one of her videos on social media took to Instagram and shared a video while seeking an apology from her fans. Though the actress had issued a statement on May 25 while apologising for using the word and revealed that it was not a deliberate attempt and claimed that she did not know the meaning of the word. In the now-deleted video, the actress is seen talking about her appearance during a vlog and says, "Why do I always dress like a (Bhangi), a term referred to a particular Scheduled Caste when she is shooting her vlogs?"

Yuvika Chaudhary apologises for casteist remark in a new video

Soon after her casteist slur in the video, fans started trending 'Arrest Yuvika Choudhary' on Twitter where she was slammed for the remark.

In the video, the actress with folded hands apologized for the word and said, “First of all I would like to fold my hands and apologise for the word I used in the video. Trust me, I did not know the meaning of that word and it came out unintentionally. All I can say is that please forgive the fault that was done not done deliberately to hurt someone’s feelings or sentiments.”

In her apology statement earlier, Yuvika confessed that she did not ‘mean to hurt the sentiments of the people.’

She apologized to each and everyone who got offended by the video. “Hi Guys, I didn’t know the meaning of that word that I used in my last vlog. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone. I apologise to each and every one. I hope you all understand. Love you all,” the apology statement read.



The apology did not really go well with the netizens who started trending ‘Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary’ on Twitter and demanded her arrest because of the remark she used in her video. Earlier, Munmun Dutta faced legal trouble after she had also used a casteist slur in a video. Even after issuing an apology on social media, an FIR was registered against the actress who plays the role of Babita in the popular show. Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah Chashmah.

IMAGE: yuvikachaudhary/ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.