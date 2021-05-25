Yuvika Chaudhary Issues Apology For Using Casteist Slur, Says 'didn’t Know The Meaning'

After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress Munmun Dutta, actress Yuvika Chaudhary faced criticism for her latest now-deleted video on Twitter. In the video, the actress is seen talking about her appearance during a vlog and says, "Why do I always dress like a (Bhangi), a term referred to a particular Scheduled Caste when she is shooting her vlogs?" Soon after her casteist slur in the video, fans started trending 'Arrest Yuvika Choudhary' on Twitter where she was slammed for the remark. Hours after receiving backlash, the actress issued an apology on social media and admitted not knowing the meaning of the word.

Yuvika Chaudhary issues apology following backlash

However, after receiving strong criticism online, Yuvika took to her and issued an apology stating she was not aware of the meaning. In her apology, the actress confessed that she did not ‘mean to hurt the sentiments of the people.’ She apologized to each and everyone who got offended by the video. “Hi Guys, I didn’t know the meaning of that word that I used in my last vlog. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone. I apologise to each and every one. I hope you all understand. Love you all,” the apology statement read.

It seems that her apology did not really go well with the netizens and they still demanded her arrest. One of the users tweeted, "We don't want your apology. Yuvika Chaudhary, you have committed an offense under section 153A of IPC which is a cognizable & non-bailable offense & for which you must be and will be arrested. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary." Another user compared her with Munmun Dutta and wrote, “A few days ago Munmun Dutta used the word. These celebrities are normalising it. This is non-negotiable.” A third netizen echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Yes, she is wrong should be punished.” Another user chimed in and expressed his anger on the same. “An actress @yuvikachoudharyhas insulted the community by using casteist words. It is punishable under the ST SC Act,” the user wrote. Earlier, Munmun Dutta faced legal trouble after she had also used a casteist slur in a video. Even after issuing an apology on social media, an FIR was registered against the actress who plays the role of Babita in the popular show.



