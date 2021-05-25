Yuvika Chaudhary's Casteist Slur; Kunal Kemmu's Birthday Wishes: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 25, 2021. From Yuvika Chaudhary's casteist slur to Kunal Kemmu's birthday wishes, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Yuvika Chaudhary's casteist slur

Prince Narula's wife and actor Yuvika Chaudhary recently faced backlash on the internet after using a casteist slur in one of her Twitter videos, which has now been deleted. The actor used the same cussword that a few days ago Munmun Dutta had used. She said that "Why do I always dress like Bh*gi(casteist slur)?" Soon after this, fans started trending 'Arrest Yuvika Choudhary' on Twitter where she was slammed for the remark. However, after receiving strong criticism online, Yuvika took to her Instagram handle and issued an apology stating she was not aware of the meaning.

Kunal Kemmu's Birthday

Lootcase actor Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 38th birthday today, on May 25, 2021. He took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo of himself for all his fans in which he can be seen sitting right below a '38' shaped-balloon. Kunal's wife Soha Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to their Instagram handles and posted birthday wishes for the Golmaal star. While Soha shared glimpses of their little family celebration, Kareena posted a throwback photo from one of their vacations together.

Sanjay Dutt's father's death anniversary

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram on the occasion of his father Sunil Dutt's death anniversary and shared an old candid picture with him. He also shared a few heartfelt words about his late father and paid his tribute to him. His caption read, "A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you, Dad, miss you."

Aditya Narayan apologises for Alibaug comment on Indian Idol 12

In a recent Indian Idol 12 episode, host Aditya Narayan got himself into a controversy when he asked a contestant if he thought they had come from Alibaug. The comment didn’t go down well with people of Alibaug and MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar, in a Facebook live session accused the makers of portraying Alibaug in poor light and demanded an apology. Aditya issued an apology soon after and also added that his intention was never to hurt anyone.

Priyanka Chopra talks about the secret behind her good marriage with Nick Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her secret to a good marriage with husband Nick Jonas. She stated that according to her, communication is the best secret behind any good marriage. The actor also confessed that holding a conversation with your partner which means actually sitting down, being able to speak to each other and spend time with each other and enjoy it all is the secret behind any good and healthy relationship.

