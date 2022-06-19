Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech Reveal Newborn Son's Name On Occasion Of Father's Day 2022

It was in January 2022 that Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech announced to their fans and followers that they had been blessed with a baby boy. The duo has now taken to social media to reveal their son's name to their well-wishers online and announced that their name is Orion Keech Singh.

They shared the exciting news on the occasion of Father's Day 2022 as they also posted an adorable family picture of the trio.

Yuvraj and Hazel Keech son's name revealed

The popular couple took to their Instagram accounts and announced their newborn son's name. They introduced their fans online to Orion Keech Singh and called him their 'puttar'. They also mentioned his 'eyes twinkle' when he smiles and that his name was 'written amongst the stars'. Their joint caption read, "Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars. #HappyFathersDay."

In the adorable pictures they shared of the trio, Yuvraj Singh was seen in a cream sweater, as he wrapped his arm around Hazel Keech, who wore a white turtle neck sweater. The duo smiled from ear to ear and were also seen planting a kiss on their son.

Have a look at the post here:

Yuvraj Singh on Father's Day 2022

Hazel Keech earlier took to social media to pen down a special Father's Day 2022 wish for Yuvraj Singh. June 19, 2022 as it marks the first Father's Day of the former Indian international cricketer.

She hailed him as a 'great hands-on dad' and mentioned she was 'proud' of the effort he makes. Hazel shared an adorable picture of the couple's little one sleeping on Yuvraj's chest as she wrote, "Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You’ve dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You’re a great hands-on dad and I'm proud of the effort you make, always trying your best."

Image: Instagram/@yuvisofficial