Yuvraj Singh To Debut As An Actor In A Web Series Alongside Brother Zoravar Singh

After a successful cricket career, Yuvraj Singh is all set to make his debut in the digital world in a web-series that will document the real lives of Yuvraj Singh and his younger brother Zoravar Singh. However, Yuvi will not be the leading role in the web drama but Zoravar will tell the tale of his brother and other things that led them to their fame. The web series will be a reel story of the two brothers, where other cast members will also play pivotal roles.

Yuvraj Singh to star in a web series

The docudrama will also star Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech, who was an actor and model by profession, and his mother Shabnam Singh. Yuvraj Singh and Zoravar Singh will be in front of the camera this time and according to their statements, it will be the first time ever that, ‘the world will see real Yuvraj and Zoravar.’

The entire series will be bankrolled by Assam based production company Dream House Productionz. According to multiple reports, their mother, Shabnam Singh will be closely related to the web series. In an interview with a news publication, Shabnam Singh revealed that she is pleased and excited for both her sons and feels proud to be a part of the new venture of Zoravar. She also added that the role essayed by Zoravar is an effort to successfully connect with the audiences, as the show has no filter.

The pre-production stage of the web-series is underway and writer Vipin Uniyal is on board with the production house to draft the script. Some more actors and other cast members are yet to join the project, according to Shabnam. Furthermore, the production house has started a T-Series Stagework Academy, where many young and aspiring actors and students can be guided into the mainstream films. The efforts come owing to the ideas of increasing inclusivity in the casting of films in general, according to reports from Dream House.

