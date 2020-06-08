Zaira Wasim Pulls A Joke On 'Hemoglobin' And 'Mother'; Netizens Give Witty Replies

Recently, former Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim added a pinch of her humour to her social media feed as she shared a funny tweet. Zaira Wasim pulled a joke on Hemoglobin and Mother. As soon as her tweet started surfing online, many netizens came up with witty responses. Before checking out some rib-tickling response of internet users, read Zaira Wasim's tweet below:

Me: Mamma I feel my hemoglobin

count is low, I could be anaemic.



Mother: “Bachpan se jo hamara khoon choos rahi hai woh kahan gaya?” — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) June 7, 2020

Zaira Wasim's joke on haemoglobin not only gave a good laugh to some netizens but also received some sarcastic responses from a few. While a section of fans left laughing emoticons in the comments section, many others found it relatable. Check out a few witty reactions below:

In my case " beta tune hmara blood pressure phele hi bda rkha HH aur mat bda"😂 — Haseebur Rehman (@HASEEB_REHMANN) June 7, 2020

Did you ever say this and you get this answer @ZairaWasimmm

Me:- aj Khana kya Bana mummy?

Mummy:- Mera kalaje . — abdul khaleel (@abdulkhaleel90) June 7, 2020

And I don't believe, that you also get to hear all this😂😂😂 — محمّد تحریم حیدر (@HaiderTahrim) June 7, 2020

Mother : aaja beta mai khoon badha deti hun

Slap received on my cheek and cheek suddenly becomes reddish

Then i feel like oops i was wrong i have enough blood in my body 😑 — Md Suleman (@MdSulem24582504) June 7, 2020

She has got some point😂😂❤️ — Usama__says (@ice__bear_10) June 7, 2020

Zaira Wasim's Bollywood journey

Talking about Zaira Wasim's professional front, she was last seen in Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink. But two months prior to the release on film in 2019, in a detailed post on her Facebook page, Zaira Wasim announced her decision to quit films. In her post, she said that she might fit in Bollywood perfectly, but she does not belong to the film industry. She was also not seen in any promotional event of the Shonali Bose directorial. The family drama opened with a positive response from the critics and the audience.

Zaira Wasim has played lead for three prominent Bollywood projects. Apart from The Sky Is Pink, she was seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in Dangal and Secret Superstar. Her performance in both the films not only bagged a positive response from the critics but also won two national awards. Dangal released in 2016 and Secret Superstar hit the theatres in 2017.

