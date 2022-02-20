Zaira Wasim Terms Hijab Row As 'sad'; Says 'It's Not A Choice But Obligation In Islam'

The controversy over Muslim girls wearing the Hijab in a Karnataka college has been one of the most talked-about topics in the country over the past few weeks. Not just has the row spread to other states and led to reactions from politicians, but also reached the doors of the court for a resolution. Some of the stars from the film fraternity have also expressed their thoughts on the controversy, one of them being Sonam K Ahuja.

The latest Bollywood celebrity to react to the Hijab row is Zaira Wasim. The Dangal actor, who has quit acting due to religious reasons, dismissed statements that termed the Hijab as a 'choice' as she asserted that it was an 'obligation' in Islam.

Zaira Wasim reacts to Hijab controversy, says it is not 'choice' but 'obligation in Islam'

Zaira shared a screenshot of a note that she wrote on Facebook about her thoughts on the controversy. The 21-year-old said that the 'inherited notion' of hijab being a 'choice' was an 'ill-informed one.' She added that this thought was either a 'construct of convenience or ignorance', stating that a woman wearing a hijab was 'fulfilling an obligation enjoined upon her by the God she loves and has submitted herself to.'

She added that being a woman 'who wears the hijab with gratitude and humility', she resented and resisted the 'entire system' where women were being 'stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment.'

Zaira said that the stacking of the 'bias against Muslim women' and setting up 'systems' where they had to make a choice between education and the hijab or give up one of the two, was an 'absolute injustice'.

"You’re attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticising them while they're imprisoned in what you've constructed," she wrote.

Zaira Wasim averred that it was 'sad' that the 'facade' around the controversy was being done in the 'name of empowerment', though she felt it was 'quite exactly the opposite of it.'

Karnataka hijab row

The controversy had been triggered in January over Udipi's Kundapur PU college's circular in December that banned students from wearing hijabs. Protests were held by the students who were denied entry into the college, and some students also approached the courts over the matter, calling it a fundamental and religious right. The row escalated with students wearing saffron shawls and protesting against the hijab-clad students, while protests and reactions around the controversy remained divided across the country.

The Karnataka High Court recently ordered a ban of headscarves, saffron shawls and flags within classrooms for all students, till further orders. The hearing of the case by the full bench of the High Court has been adjourned to February 21.

Image: Still from 'Secret Superstar'