Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Director Rubbishes Claim That Film Worked Due To 1+1 Ticket Offer

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is currently enjoying a successful run at the box office. The family drama, starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, was released on June 2 and has been offering a buy one get one free deal on tickets since its release. However, the film's director, Laxman Utekar, has dismissed any claims that the offer is solely responsible for its success.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has earned a total of Rs 30.60 crore in the domestic market. Despite this, the director remains firm in his belief that the buy one get one free offer has had no significant impact on the film's overall business. During an event, he stated that good films have the ability to succeed regardless of external factors.

At a press conference, Laxman Utekar said, “They are saying, 'The film is working because of the buy one get one free offer on ticket.'.. If a product is good, even if it's not free, people will buy”. He added gratitude for producer Dinesh Vijan by thanking him for ‘taking the film to the audience’. The director claimed that the movie has ‘broken myths’ that only ‘big spectacle’ films do well at box office.

Sara Ali Khan terms the movie as her 'second debut'

(Sara Ali Khan in a still from the film. | Image:YouTube Screengrab)

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal shared screen space for the first time in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and the audience seemed to have loved their chemistry. At the same press conference, the Gaslight actor thanked the makers and audiences for the movie. She mentioned that she worried about movies and the future of cinema experience during the pandemic, when the film was offered to her.

Talking about the uncertain types in the film industry, she thanked the film producer for releasing the movie in theatres instead of OTT. She said, “Honestly, it is my debut again because it's been half a decade”. Sara Ali Khan got her last theatrical release in 2020 with the movie Love Aaj Kal. Her recent releases like Gaslight and Atrangi Re were streamed straight on OTT.