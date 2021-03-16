Zareen Khan And Prince Narula Shoot For 16 Hours Straight, Share Pictures From Sets

Zareen Khan recently took to social media to announce a new music video which is being made in collaboration with the reality star, Prince Narula. The two actors shared a series of pictures on their social media from the sets of the music video and the pics have already been creating a lot of buzz amongst the people. The pictures show Zareen and Prince in stunning locations with greenery and beauty all around them. The romantic music video features vocals by Jyotica Tangri and the project is being rolled by Zee Music. The song is currently in the production stage and is expected to be launched on the internet soon.

Zareen Khan and Prince Narula in new single

Zareen Khan recently updated her fans on what she has been up to through her social media handle. The actor shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of her new music video which is being created by Zee Music. The song is being sung by Jyotica Tangri, who made her debut with the superhit Half Girlfriend song, Main Fir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi. The new single is expected to revolve around a love story that will be quite relatable for the current generation.

In the pictures shared by the two actors, they can be seen shooting at a stunning location around a lake while a series of props have been used to set the mood right. In one of the pictures, they are both seen walking out of a small room studded with plants of different kinds. In another picture, they are both seen posing for the cameras while being settled on a unique boat that has a small garden on it. Zareen Khan is seen dressed in a bright maxi dress while Prince Narula is donning a lavender stripe shirt. In the caption, the actors also spoke highly of each other and the time they spent shooting.

In a recent interaction, Zareen Khan revealed that trying out new things has always been exciting for her and hence, she believes filming the song was definitely an experience she will never forget. She also revealed that they shot this video for 16 hours at a stretch and it was super fun working with Prince Narula.

Image Courtesy: Zareen Khan Instagram

