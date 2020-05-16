'My dad left us', says Zareen Khan as she opens up on family's financial crunch & recovery

Viewers often come to know about the journey of an actor when they shoot to fame. However, a lot of times, they are not aware of the hardships the stars’ might have faced before becoming successful. Many of them came up battling casting couch, financial struggles and constant rejections.

Recently, an actor to open up on such a challenging phase of her life was Zareen Khan. The actor spoke to an entertainment portal, along with her mother Parveen Khan on the battles they faced when Zareen’s father left them in the lurch. Zareen recalled how it had all happened ‘one evening’ that changed their lives completely. The Hate Story 3 star shared how her father had walked out on the family and left them. She shared how the family was together a night before and suddenly, they were shattered within no time. Her mother broke down completely, Zareen shared and added that they did not have money as weren't among those to have ‘inherited wealth.’ Nevertheless, she consoled her mother that she will take care of everything. However, she did not know how to do it as she weighed over 100 kilos at that time.

Zareen said she was in 12th class at that time, but she took a job in a call centre to support the family. With aspirations to get into the airline industry, she succeeded in losing 52 kilos and termed it ‘almost like removing an entire person off’ her body. Fortunately, her fortunes changed when Salman Khan spotted and gave her a break with Veer in 2010.

Parveen Khan expressed her pride in Zareen as the family ‘sailed through’ and how it was not too difficult with both her daughters helping out.

Bond with mom

Zareen, recently had shared an adorable photo with her mother on Mother’s Day as they posed goofily.

She and her sister also joined in with their mother for a special video on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Zareen has been keeping fans entertained with her TikTok videos and even cooking during the lockdown. She has also lent her support to various initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic like helping animals.

On the professional front Zareen, who went on to feature in hits like Hate Story 3 and a hit song in Ready, is set to star in Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, in which she plays a lesbinan. The film was gearing to be screened at international festivals before the pandemic.

