Zareen Khan Flags Concern Over People Choosing OTT Platforms To Theatres Amid Pandemic

As the theatres have opened in most parts of the country, the popular Bollywood actor, Zareen Khan recently talked about people’s preference to watch the movies on OTT platforms rather than enjoying them in the theatres. She even expressed her concern on this issue and revealed that when she talks to people, they hardly show interest in going to the theatres to watch movies.

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Housefull 2 actor Zareen Khan spoke about how she always believed in the power of the OTT platforms and stated that from last year when the lockdown hit, people had no idea about OTT but are all using it now. Adding to it, she mentioned that slowly and steadily, OTT had become a major source of entertainment for people.

Zareen Khan on people getting comfortable with OTT

Expressing her sadness on the issue, Zareen Khan mentioned that when she talks to people about their choice, they do not show much interest in going to theatres. Zareen khan then stated that as she comes from the entertainment industry, she would love for her films to release in theatres so that a lot more people would come and watch them. She further commented on how the online platforms made things quite easy and comfortable for people because they could watch any film or show from the comfort of their homes as they could pause and play whenever they want, watch it at whatever time they prefer, with as many people possible.

Zareen Khan’s movies

Zareen Khan made her acting debut from Anil Sharma directorial, Veer and received a positive response for her performance in the film despite the movie being unsuccessful. She even received a prestigious award under the category of Best Female Debut for her role in the film. She further essayed a variety of roles in movies such as Ready, Housefull2, DOA: Death of Amar and more. She even made her Punjabi debut in the movie, Jatt James Bond and essayed some of the significant roles in popular Bollywood movies namely Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and 1921. She was last seen in the movie, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele written and directed by Harish Vyas.

IMAGE: ZAREEN KHAN FACEBOOK