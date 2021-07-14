Zareen Khan Gives Befitting Reply To Those Who 'demotivated' Her From Doing Gymnastics

Zareen Khan has a befitting reply for all those who ‘demotivated’ and ‘body shamed’ her. The Hate Story 3 actor believes that one should not listen to all those who pull them down, do as they wish. This is exactly what she did when she was asked by people not to take up gymnastics.

In a post on her social media handle, Zareen wrote on July 14, Wednesday, that she was demotivated by many people to not take up gymnastics, due to her weight, age, and body issues. She did not pay any heed to those people and did it anyway. She wrote, “I said ‘F**K IT’ to all these demotivating mouths around me and did my first class with the amazing @raakeshyadhav. And here’s how it went. Feeling happy and proud, looking forward to learning a lot more.”

The actor also shared a video of her practicing gymnastics with her coach. Describing all that she had to go through as she chose to learn gymnastics, she expressed, “Some said I cannot learn it now as I’ve crossed a certain age limit and because this is something that’s learnt when you are a kid and your body can be moulded as you grow. Some said I’m overweight for this exercise form/sport, and only people who are thin or of a certain weight can do this without injuring themselves. Some said I need to have a certain level of fitness to start something as complicated as Gymnastics.” She also said that it is her favourite sport and she has wanted to pursue it since childhood, she penned, “To New Beginnings! Gymnastics is something I always wanted to learn.”

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut in Veer back in the year 2010 and was launched by Salman Khan. After that, she has done several movies, including some big commercial hits like Housefull 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, among several others. She was also seen in Aksar 2 and the horror film 1921. Zareen Khan also has another feather in her cap as she has also acted in Punjabi films. She was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele that released on Disney + Hotstar.



