Zareen Khan Launches Her Very Own Website “Happy Hippie Zareen” To Interact With Fans

This year has taught people the importance of the digital world. Bollywood actors are keeping pace with the ever-changing digital needs of their fans in order to stay connected with them using novel ways. Actor Zareen Khan, who had launched her very own YouTube channel a few months ago, has taken up yet another step towards digitalization and has launched her very own website. This website is called “Happy Hippie Zareen”, a name that the actor has claimed on numerous occasions that best describes her. Read further ahead to know more about actor Zareen Khan’s newly launched website and more.

Zareen Khan's “Happy Hippie Zareen”

Zareen Khan’s Happy Hippie Zareen is a newly launched website where the actor will be able to share the latest updates on her upcoming projects, songs, news and all that is going on in her life. This website has a very fun and colourful user interface that has been curated in order to suit the actress’ lively and quirky personality. Just like Zareen Khan's Instagram handle, the actor is expected to also be very active on her website.

Sharing her thoughts on Happy Hippie Zareen, the actor said that she is really excited to introduce her first official website. It is registered under the name of “Happy Hippie Zareen” as that is what describes her the best. Zareen said that the website features her works, pictures and all other facts that her fans would want to know about her and it will also have the first-hand information about all her future projects. Zareen Khan is looking forward to connecting with her fans from across the globe through this website.

Zareen Khan has been highly lauded by the people from within and outside the industry for being very outspoken and not just by sharing up close and personal details of her life, but also by voicing her own opinions on socially relevant subjects. The actor has also endeavoured to entertain her doting fans with great social interactions, live streams and posts. Fans have been highly applauding the stunning and talented actor’s attempts at engaging with people.

More About Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan made her acting debut in 2010 with Anil Sharma’s periodic drama Veer and hasn’t looked back since. Zareen Khan's movies like Veer, Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt.

