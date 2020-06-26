Zareen Khan Raises Questions On Sushant's Death As She Talks About 'voices' In Her Head

Zareen Khan took to her Instagram on June 25 to share a time-lapse video. In this video, she was seen sitting on a rock with a beautiful background of water. Since it’s a time-lapse video, both clouds and water can be seen moving. The message Zareen Khan shared with her video was both poignant and heart-wrenching at the same time.

Zareen Khan wrote, “There are so many WHYs in my head right now ... WHY does a person have to die for the world to understand his/her worth? WHY is a person not appreciated when he/she is alive , the way he/she is after being no more? WHY do all the people who have no idea about the person’s life , have so many opinions & things to say when tht person is dead? WHY is being a genius/having a high IQ identified as being mentally ill/unstable? WHY has social media become the validation for your happiness & identification of your grief? WHY has the world turned so cruel that a person’s death has become a money making / TRP garnering business? WHY , WHY , WHY ... Just WHY????? #VoicesInMyHead #Why.” (Sic)

Also Read| Zareen Khan or Sonakshi Sinha: Whose chemistry with Salman Khan was much loved by fans?

Zareen Khan expresses grief for Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier, Zareen Khan paid her last tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by sharing a picture of him and a heartfelt note. The note read, “You always wore a smile on your face. Can’t get myself to believe this. Shocked and devastated. R.I.P @sushantsinghrajput… you will be missed.” Take a look at her post.

Also Read| Salman Khan with Zareen Khan and Sneha Ullal: Which pair impressed fans?

Also Read| Zareen Khan talks about her upcoming film 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele'; Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died due to suicide at his house in Bandra on June 14, 2020. No suicide note was found from the actor’s house. His body was discovered by his house help. His last rites were performed at 4 pm on June 15, 2020 evening. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was released by his team. It says- "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

The police are investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. There were several people who were questioned by the police. This includes Sushant Singh Rajput's family, friends, and his house help. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death triggered two major debates — growing awareness about mental health and about the issue of nepotism in Bollywood.

Also Read| 'My dad left us', says Zareen Khan as she opens up on family's financial crunch & recovery

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.