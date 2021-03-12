Zareen Khan Shares First Look Poster Of 'Patalpani' Starring Karanvir Bohra & Herself

Zareen Khan took to his social media handle and posted the first poster of the film that she would be doing with Karanvir Bohra. The actor’s upcoming movie is titled Patalpani and is directed by Raaj Aashoo. The poster shared by Zareen garnered numerous comments and reactions from netizens on social media.

Zareen Khan shares Patalpani's first poster

Zareen Khan shared the first look poster of Patalpani, in which one can see a scene from a railway station. The station board reads Patalpani, suggesting that the movie is set in a town called Patalpani. The poster also shows two trains arriving at the station and the actor captioned the post as, “ere we go ...#PATALPANI : Azad desh ke ghulam bhoot.” Check out the post of the same below.

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media platforms, netizens gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions about the update of the upcoming song. Karanvir Bohra was among the first few people to leave a comment on the post. The actor wrote, “So let’s go on a journey” as he liked the post as well. Along with Karanvir, many other Fans of Zareen showed great enthusiasm for her upcoming film. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

A number of fans wrote in the comments how much they liked the first look poster and how excited they are to see the actors in the upcoming film. Many other people wrote in the comments that they want to see more BTS videos. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Many fans also left heart and kiss emoticons for the picture and sent their love and regards. Several other fans wished the team good luck. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Cast details

The movie stars Karanvir Bohra and Zareen Khan in the lead roles and the film is directed by Raaj Aashoo. The film is written by Seepi Jha and the cinematography is done by Jigar Khan. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

