Zareen Khan Urges Fans To Pray For Her Mother's Speedy Recovery With Emotional Note

Actor Zareen Khan turned 34 years old on May 14, 2021. As wishes showered upon her on her birthday and Eid, the actor failed to reply to her fans. Through an Instagram post, Zareen khan addressed her fans and told them how she had been caught up with her mother's health for the last one and half month.

Zareen Khan's mother hospitalised again

Zareen Khan recently penned a note for her fans and posted it on Instagram. She told her fans about her mother's health and urged them to pray for her speedy recovery. The note read, "I know I'm a lil late but Thank you everyone for all your love & wishes that you sent for my birthday and Eid. I'm sorry about not being able to personally reply to every1's wish. I've been caught up with my mother's health since last 1 and a half month as she's not keeping well and been in & out of the hospital. Currently, She's hospitalised again and I would request you all to keep her in your prayers for her speedy recovery."

Several celebrities came forward to comfort Zareen with their words. While Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, "Praying 🙏 don’t worry she will surely get better 😇🤗", Warda Khan S Nadiadwala commented, "Praying for her speedy recovery". Here's how other actors commented on Zareen's post.

Fans pray for Zareen Khan's mother

Fans, in huge number, also prayed for Zareen Khan's mother. They consoled Zareen with their words and ensured her that her mother would recover soon. Many of them even prayed to god and sent love for Zareen and her mother.

Zareen Khan's take on Mother's Day

Zareen Khan celebrated Mother's Day by posting a picture with her mother on Instagram. She expressed her feeling for her mother via a long caption. It read, "Everyday is Mother’s Day for me bcoz i don’t need one particular day to show how much I love you Mommy ❤️ I thank God each & everyday for making you my mom. You are my world , my lifeline , my everything ... feels like I’m still connected to you by the umbilical cord and I always will ❤️". She then wished her mother on her birthday and prayed for her health.

