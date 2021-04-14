Zareen Khan's Maternal Grandfather Passes Away; 'Ready' Actor Pens Emotional Note

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan, on Tuesday, took to her social media handle and shared a post to inform her 9.5M Insta fam that her maternal grandfather has passed away. Sharing a photo, featuring her grandfather with her grandmother, the actor penned an emotional note for him. The caption of Zareen's tribute to her late grandfather opened with, "And they lived happily ever after", along with a red heart emoji.

The Ready actor further added, "My Nana has left his physical body on Earth and gone to my Nani who was waiting fr him in Jannat. / He lived a full life with so much love from everyone". Before concluding her emotional note, Khan wrote, "May his soul rest in peace". In her caption, she also added a few hashtags such as "RIP", "Until We Meet Again" and "In Our Memories Eternally", among many others.

Zareen Khan's nana passes away:

As soon as the Veer actor shared the news on her social media handle, condolence messages started pouring into the comments section. Celebrity Designer and stylist Hitendra Kapopara, popular Punjabi singer Jordan Sandhu and Bollywood actor Daisy Shah, among many others, were a few, who extended their support to Zareen. Meanwhile, actor Karanvir Bohra, who will share the screen space with Zareen for their next project, asserted, "They are happy together and showering all their love to you". On the other hand, producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan added, "Love whatblovely man your naana was (sic)". A section of Instagram users flooded the comments section with praying hands emojis.

Hours after sharing the above post, the Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele actor added another entry to her social media feed, which was a video. Via a video, she extended the wishes to her fans for the occasion of Ramadan. In the video, she mentioned her late grandfather and urged her fans to keep him in their Ramadan prayers.

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor's latest song Do Vaari Jatt, which released on April 10, has received a good response from the audience. As mentioned earlier, she will share screen space with TV star Karanvir Bohra in an upcoming web project. In March 2021, she gave a sneak peek into her upcoming project with Roadies fame Prince Narula.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.