Zareen Khan's Mother Admitted In ICU, Actor Requests Prayers From Fans

Actor Zareen Khan recently shared an update about her mother's health and revealed that she has been hospitalised. The actor who made her debut in Bollywood in 2010 with the film Veer, took to Twitter and penned a note informing that her mother has been in the ICU and even requested fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

Without divulging many details about her mother's health, Zareen in the note mentioned that her mother was feeling unwell and had to be rushed to the hospital at night. "My mom is very unwell again...had to rush her to the hospital again last night...she is in the ICU. Requesting all of you to please pray for my mom's speedy recovery,” she tweeted.

Zareen Khan's mother hospitalised

According to various media reports, the Housefull actor's mother was admitted to the hospital last month as well. Soon after her post, the fans were quick to react to the post while sending in their prayers. One of the users wrote, "Wishing a speedy recovery to your mom. She will be fine in no time. Your family is in my prayers...stay strong." Another user wrote, " Wishing your mom a speedy recovery and good health." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Your mom & family is in my prayers!! Keep the faith. Wishing her speedy recovery."

Wishing speedy recovery to your mom🙏🏼 She will be fine in no time. Your family is in my prayers🙏🏼stay strong❤️ — Aquarius_sr (@iam_aquariuss) April 26, 2022

Wishing your mom speedy recovery and good health 😇

Inshallah will be fine soon🙌 — (#EidHoJayegi💫) Crown (@crown_012) April 26, 2022

Wishing her very fast recovery & healthier long life ahead.



❤️❤️ #TeamUmarRiaz — Team Umar Riaz Official 👑 #EidHojayegi (@TeamUmarRiaz) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Zareen Khan made her acting debut in Anil Sharma's directorial, Veer, and received a positive response for her performance in the film despite, the movie being unsuccessful. She even received a prestigious award under the category of Best Female Debut for her role in the film. She further essayed a variety of roles in movies such as Ready, Housefull2, DOA: Death of Amar, and more.

Apart from this, she even made her Punjabi debut in the movie, Jatt James Bond and essayed some of the significant roles in popular Bollywood movies namely Hate Story 3, Aksar 2, and 1921. She was last seen in the movie, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele written and directed by Harish Vyas.



IMAGE: Instagram/Zareenkhan