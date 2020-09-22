Zarina Wahab Rubbishes Rumours Of Her Contracting COVID-19, Says ‘I’m Safe And Sound’

Actor Zarina Wahab recently dismissed rumours of her testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor revealed that she has instead tested negative for the same. The Sawan Do Ane Do actor further stated that she is currently 'safe and sound' with her family.

Also Read: Sushant Case: Sandip Ssingh's Call Records Show He Spoke To Sanjay Nirupam, Zarina Wahab

Zarina Wahab denies being tested COVID-19 positive

Talking to Bollywood Hungama for the same, the actor went on to say that she had travelled to Hyderabad recently to meet her sister. Zarina added that when she was on her way to catch her flight to Mumbai, she had got completely drenched. The My Name Is Khan actor went on to say that after she was back in Mumbai, she started sneezing and also felt cold. The actor then admitted herself to the hospital immediately. She revealed the reason behind this to be that she did not want anyone in her house to contract COVID-19 in case she had the same. The I, Me Aur Main actor further revealed that she thankfully tested negative for the same and is now back home, safe and sound with her family.

Also Read: In Sushant Case, CBI Gets Sensational Sandip Ssingh Lead; Name Appears In Accused's Chats

Zarina Wahab mourns the loss of her co-star Ashalata Wabgaonkar

The actor further mourned the loss of actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar who passed away from COVID-19. Zarina and Ashalata have previously also worked in some TV shows. On this, the actor said that she has collaborated with Ashalata for several projects. Zarina said that the late actor was a joy to work with and was also a wonderful human being.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor further added that Ashalata had a beautiful sing-song speaking voice. The actor went on to say that they also called the late actor 'tota' fondly. Zarina went on to say that she is extremely grieved that the actor is no more. Zarina hinted that Ashalata was also senior to her.

The actor said that Ashalata essayed the role of her mother in some of their TV shows. Zarina added that the late actor had an amazing enthusiasm for work. The Gopal Krishna actor on a concluding note said that Ashalata had an equal passion for theatre, cinema and TV shows.

Also Read: Did Zarina Wahab Face Few Rejections Due To Her Complexion? Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.