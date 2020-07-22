Zarina Wahab's Short Film 'Kashmiriyat's First Look Indicates Serious Tone; Details Here

The first look of Kashmiriyat, starring veteran actor Zarina Wahab, was recently released on social media. Kashmiriyat is a short film that will be released on YouTube on August 12, 2020. The intriguing poster was released by trade analyst Taran Adarsh and has been creating quite some anticipation amongst the people. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Kashmiriyat first look released

The first look poster of the upcoming short film was recently released on Twitter. The poster showcases actor Zarina Wahab with a terrified expression. She can be seen dressed in a Kashmiri attire with a white dupatta around her head and a black winter shawl full of intricate thread work. In the background, the complete map of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir can be seen painted in the colours grey and ash. The poster indicates that the nature of this short film will be serious and has hence been creating a lot of buzz amongst the people.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of the short film Kashmiriyat and mentioned that it has been created by Divyansh Pandit. The producer of the short film is Ashutosh Pandit, under the banner Wild Buffaloes Entertainment. He has also mentioned that the film will release on YouTube on August 12, 2020. Have a look at the first look poster of Kashmiriyat here.

FIRST LOOK... Divyansh Pandit’s next short film #Kashmiriyat - starring #ZarinaWahab - to release on 12 Aug 2020 on #YouTube... Produced by Ashutosh Pandit... Wild Buffaloes Entertainment presentation... Poster... pic.twitter.com/ReqMxlZWcF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2020

Previously, Zarina Wahab was in the news as she celebrated her 61st birthday. One of the many people to wish Zarina Wahab through social media was her son, Sooraj Pancholi. He put up a picture hugging his mother dearly while the duo smiled for the camera. He also expressed, through the caption for the post, how special she is to him. He also called her 'the most special woman in his life'. Have a look at the adorable picture posted on Sooraj Pancholi’s Instagram here.

