Zayed Khan Calls Hrithik Roshan His 'mentor', Gives A Peek Of His Physical Transformation

Actor Zayed Khan accessed his Instagram account on Sunday to credit his ex-brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan for his amazing physical transformation calling him his mentor. In the post, he can be seen in a gym post his workout session wearing a black vest, joggers and a cap. The 41-year-old actor mentioned that he took pride in saying that Roshan is his mentor.

The long captioned post on the actor's birthday eve, read "Good morning People. The Sun will shine again . So don’t give in , don’t sell out , perceiver . For Pain will only cleanse . Sometimes it’s unbearable I know , I feel that too. And sometimes it’s just not worth going through. But remember god tests those more, who can handle Pain , and come out on the other side Stronger , Braver more resilient . Truth is that we will never have all the answers and the irony is we never really had to. It’s time we forgive each other and ourselves. It’s time we become Warriors not Parasites !!! I know this couple of years has been tough on all of us but our country needs us more then ever. We must pick ourselves up , dust ourselves off and move forward together. Hand in hand , shoulder to shoulder and believe that GOOD EXISTS! Trust me my friends it does we just have to give it and honest chance , and I’m sure we will , you will , and everyone will. Big shout out to brother I take great pride in saying is my mentor @hrithikroshan thank you !!JUST KEEP MOVING FORWARD! #india #healthiswealth #warriors #hope #love ✊️🤟💪👊🌈💜💜💜♥️. 💚🤍🧡!!!

Soon after sharing the post, he was showered with comments from Sussane Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Nikita Dutta and Ronit Roy among others. Sussane Khan commented "Looking faaab on ur birthday eve my darling Zai 😍❤️❤️🙌'.

Hrithik Roshan recently shot for Daboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar where his shirtless picture has been going viral.

Hrithik Roshan movies: Timeless movies of the actor one cannot miss

An exceptional actor whose dancing skills are hailed by everyone in the Bollywood industry, Hrithik Roshan a.k.a Duggu has contributed timeless movies during his career. From therapeutic movies like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' to superhero movies like the 'Krrish' series, he has proved how he can perform every role with nonchalance. Here is a list of some of his movies that the fans can watch, to celebrate the actor.

