Zayed Khan To Make His Bollywood Comeback With The Film That Never Was

Zayed Khan recently announced his comeback after a long hiatus from films. Jio Studios hosted a star-studded event announcing their future lineup of content, part of which was Zayed's comeback film. The Dus actor had also recently shared a post celebrating 20 years of being a part of the film industry, promising that he was working on staying around for the next 20 years as well.

Zayed Khan's comeback film titled The Film That Never Was

Zayed Khan's comeback back film was revealed to be titled The Film That Never Was. Jio Studios announced their lineup through a series of snippets. The glimpse of Zayed's film also featured Jackie Shroff. Prior to the reveal, Zayed had shared the acronym for his film in an Instagram post - TFTNW. The actor promised that once the audience saw the film, they would realise the choice for its unconventional name.



The same post also carried words of gratitude by Zayed to all the people who have been seminal in the process of making this film. This included, producer Aseem Merchant, director Mohit Shrivastav and writer Kavin Dave who will also allegedly be seen in the film. Zayed also thanked friend Rajat Grover for his unwavering support.

More about Zayed Khan's comeback film

More recently, Zayed also posted a picture from the event. He was seen posing alongside Team TFTNW. The picture featured wife Malaika Khan along with producer Aseem Merchant and his daughter Sasha Merchant. Zayed was dressed in a midnight blue satin shirt paired with conventional trousers and a coat in black with a pair of tinted sunglasses.

Zayed Khan made his debut in the industry with 2003 film Chura Liya Hai Tumne. His most notable role was that of Lakshman 'Lucky' Prasad in Main Hoon Na. His most recent project was television show Haasil, which aired between 2017 to 2018.