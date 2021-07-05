Zayed Khan Turns 41, Dedicates Empowering Note To The 'most Beautiful Girl'; See Post

Main Hoon Na fame actor Zayed Khan ringed in his 41st birthday on July 5 and dedicated the special day to his wife Malaika. The actor penned a heartfelt note for his wife on Instagram while expressing his gratitude and thanking her for standing by him ‘through his thick and thin.’ The actor also mentioned how he feels ‘lucky' to have his wife in his life who showed him the ‘power of a good woman.’

Zayed Khan pens empowering note for his wife on his birthday

The actor shared a picture with his wife along with the endearing note, thanking her for ‘holding his hand even when darkness was all around and pulling him out of it.’ The actor even requested his fans to acknowledge the women in their life and give them a tight hug frequently to make them feel special and thanking them for their contribution to their life.

“I dedicate this day, my birthday to my wife Malaika for standing with me through thick and thin. For taming the beast, for loving that person inside me that I had lost touch with. For patiently handling my tantrums. For Never giving up on me even though I gave up on myself. For showing me the true power of a good woman. For holding my hand even when darkness was all around and pulling me out of it. For reminding me who I was. For believing that the Power of Love can change even the grimmest circumstances. For reminding that 'money talks but wealth whispers,'" Zayed wrote. Adding, he called his wife ‘the most beautiful girl in the world’ and wrote, “I urge all you people to take a look left and right and go give a hug to that woman in your life be it you mother, sister, wife, daughter, grandmother … and who have made a difference in your life for the better, just go and give them a tight hug. And in that hug express your gratitude and receive the power of their blessings. This Power is invisible but just the fuel you need to conquer any adversity! Thank you, Malaika Khan. To me, you’re the most beautiful girl in this world and I love you more than you can ever imagine.”

Zayed’s sister, Sussanne Khan posted a video, comprising their lovely memories together. Zayed's 'forever cheerleader', Sussanne captioned the post as, "You are my darling little brother who feels like my twin.. having your love and unconditional support through the bad and good in my life has been so crazily epic… Happiest happy birthday To my amazing Zai... there is NO one else with a power-packed relentless solid heart like yours. Love you the mostesttttt…. Your forever cheerleader Suzzz #Houseofkhan."

IMAGE: ITSZAYEDKHAN/Instagram

