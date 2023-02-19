Zeenat Aman Addresses Speculations Of Return To Silver Screen: ‘Creativity Does Not…’

Zeenat Aman recently made her Instagram debut and has been quite active on the social media platform. The veteran actor, since her debut on the platform, has been sharing many of her experiences. However, in her latest post, the actor has cleared that her debut on Instagram doesn't mean that she is planning her return to the silver screen.

On Sunday, the actor shared a picture of herself with a long caption. It read, "There’s been some speculation that my presence here is the precursor to my return to the silver screen. I am a notoriously private person, and I suppose this sudden sharing has set tongues wagging."

She added, "The truth is that I have been in the public eye since I was 16-years-old, and have experienced the perils of being misquoted, taken out of context, censored, and gossiped about. Now as a septuagenarian I am enjoying the opportunity to reflect on my life and career in my own words. That too without any pressures from managers or studios or brands."

She further confirmed that she has not been planning to return to the silver screen.

"I am not, per se, planning a return to the silver screen, but nor am I closing that door. Creativity does not retire, and I would love to sink my teeth into a nuanced and impactful character. I’m of course quite aware that such roles for older women are few and far apart."

She also spoke about how ageing actresses don't get enough roles. "Some days ago I read about the Annenberg Foundation study that analysed 1,000 Hollywood films released between 2007 and 2017. They found that less than 25% of the women on screen were over the age of 40. The numbers for the Indian film industry are unlikely to be much better."

"So, in short, I nurture optimism not expectations. In the meanwhile, my sons are helping me understand online lingo. I just learnt what a “thirst trap” is", Zeenat concluded her caption.

More about Zeenat

In the picture, Zeenat looked classy in simple attire. She can be seen smiling for the camera. Zeenat made her Instagram debut last week. The actor shared many of her experiences as an actor and ageing woman. From speaking of her role in Satyam Shivam Sundaram to not dyeing her hair, the actor has been quite vocal about the many societal issues.