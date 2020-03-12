Zeenat Aman And Dev Anand's First Film Together Was An International Project?

Bollywood actors starring in foreign language films is not a recent trend. One of the major examples of this is back in 1970, legendary actor Dev Anand along with Zeenat Aman starred in an English film titled The Evil Within. Zeenat Aman's official film debut is considered to be Hare Rama Hare Krishna that released in 1971, just a year after The Evil Within released, the latter therefore getting much lesser recognition in India.

Also Read | Zeenat Aman, Sharmila & More Yesteryear Actors Giving Bikini Inspiration To Current Divas

Also Read | Zeenat Aman's Evergreen Movies Through The Years That Fans Will Remember

Bollywood celebs gaining international recognition in the '70s?

The Evil Within is an Indo-Filipino film which was helmed by Lamberto V. Avellana. Lamberto is best known for Phillipinian crime film Anak Dalita. The film was produced by Rolf Bayer and distributed by 20th Century Fox. Apart from them, few known Indian faces were also a part of the movie. The movie saw Indian veteran actor Prem Nath, and surprisingly, also director Rohit Shetty's father M.B.Shetty along with Vietnamese actor Kieu Chinh, American actor Rod Perry, as a part of the cast of the film.

Also Read | Indian Actors Who Penned Their Autobiographies: Naseeruddin Shah, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar

The film is also known as Passport To Danger and is inspired by James Bond's crime thrillers. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.4/10. It went unnoticed in the United States of America and did not release in India. However, it did release in the Philippines. The Evil Within is lensed by the renowned cinematographer Fali Mistry, who is known for his work in Nagin, Amrapali and Guide.

Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman have shared the screen space in several Bollywood films and their chemistry was loved by the audiences. Both the actors shared screen space in movies like Heera Panna, Warrant, Prem Shashtra, Darling Darling, and Ishk Ishk Ishk. Recently, Zeenat Aman also had a cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat wherein she played the role of Sakina Begum.

Also Read | Dev Anand Death Anniversary: List Of International Awards Received By The Actor

(Image credit: Dev Anand FC and Zeenat Aman FC)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.