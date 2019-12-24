Zeenat Aman's Evergreen Movies Through The Years That Fans Will Remember

Zeenat Aman is one of the renowned actors of Bollywood. The actor is popularly known for her roles in some of the best movies like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and even Yaadon KI Baaraat. The veteran actor was last seen making a cameo appearance in Arjun Kapoor-starrer Panipat. Zeenat Aman spoke about her role in the movie, she said that her role in the movie was small and a guest appearance.

Here are some of her Best movies

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Released in 1978, the movie is directed by Raj Kapoor. In the movie, Zeenat Aman is playing the role of Rupa and Shashi Kapoor was portraying the role of Ranjeev. The movie received a huge response from the audience and the critics. The story revolved around the beautiful singer who always hid her face. But not everyone was aware of the fact that half of her face was disfigured. Rupa was married to Ranjeev and later discovered her secret and began to ignore her.

Hare Rama Hare Krishna

The movie released in 1971 and was a massive success among the audience. The movie was directed by Dev Anand and the music of the movie which was very popular was directed by R. D. Burman. In the movie, Zeenat Aman was playing the role of Jasbir Jaiswal. The plot of the movie was about the young man who travelled to Kathmandu with a band of hippies and brought her back to the family. The movie also starred Dev Anand in the role of Prashant Jaiswal.

Don

Chandra Barot directorial released in the year 1978. The movie was considered as one of Zeenat Aman's best roles. In the movie, Zeenat was portraying the role of Roma alongside Amitabh Bachchan who was playing the role of Vijay. The movie was about a criminal who found his look-alike and replaced him to trace the details of his illegal activities.

