Zeenat Aman Celebrates '50 Years In Bollywood' With Crew Next Film Margaon The Closed File

Bollywood veteran actor Zeenat Aman recently celebrated 50 years in Bollywood, on the sets of her upcoming film, Margaon The Closed File. The actor was seen indulging in a cake cutting ceremony while the film crew, along with the king and queen of the province, was seen singing her famous songs in the background. The actor also delivered a short speech, thanking the crew for arranging such a heartfelt celebration. She was delighted and quite thankful for the gesture put together by the entire team.

Zeenat Aman celebrates 50 years in Bollywood

Zeenat Aman recently celebrated on the sets of her upcoming film, Margaon The Closed File, as she completed 50 years in Bollywood. In the video shared by paparazzi member Viral Bhayani, the actor can be seen delivering a heartfelt speech before cutting the cake which had been arranged by the team. She was seen dressed in a chick cream-coloured button-up dress, which had been given a unique twist with a bright blue ribbon. She had also added a white flower as a hair accessory. She was also spotted wearing matching earrings and a pair of sleek glasses.

In the thank you speech delivered by Zeenat Aman, she is seen speaking about her journey so far and what the 50th year means to her. She has mentioned that the celebration means a lot to her since she is here during her 50th year. She has thanked the entire team for their efforts and wishes while giving a special mention to Kapil Kaustubh Sharma, the director of Margaon The Closed File.

The film is currently in the production stage and is being filmed at Chota Udaipur. The team has been shooting at a grand palace for the last 15 days and the schedule was recently wrapped up before the celebration. The film is expected to revolve around a murder-mystery story while Zeenat Aman plays the unconventional role of Sylvia in the film. Have a look at the video.

Read Zeenat Aman Completes 50 Years In Industry, Krishnamoorthi Shares Celebration Video

Also read Sardool Sikander's Contribution To Music: 5 Movies To Which The Singer Lent His Voice

In the comment section, a series of fans have wished the actor on her special day. Some people are also seen remembering her popular works over the years. Have a look.

Read Zeenat Aman To Be Back On Screen In New Avatar With 'Margaon: The Closed File'

Also read Zeenat Aman And Ravi Kishan Felicitated At The Closing Ceremony Of 51st Edition Of IFFI

Image Courtesy: Zeenat Aman Fan Page

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.