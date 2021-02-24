Zeenat Aman Completes 50 Years In Industry, Krishnamoorthi Shares Celebration Video

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman completed 50 years in Hindi Cinema recently and actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her Twitter handle to share a glimpse of the celebration. "Celebrating 50 yrs of #ZeenatAman in Hindi cinema. #pawrihoraihai," Suchitra wrote as they partied on a film set.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) recently felicitated Zeenat Aman at the closing ceremony of the festival in Goa. She was felicitated by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for her contributions in the cinema.

Feel so fortunate to be celebrating 50 Years Of #ZeenatAman in the showbiz along with all my amazing co actors. Being a fan girl it meant the world to me. Aap jaisa koi mere zindagi mein aaye toh baat ban jaaye ! Perfect song to describe the feeling🥰 #DIVA pic.twitter.com/c4clgry7tN — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) February 23, 2021

Congrats to dearest loveliest #ZeenatAman for completing 50 years in Hindi Cinema ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/PcaWY546PN — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) February 22, 2021

celebrating 50 years of #zeenataman in Hindi Cinema ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/7z2LqMFRiK — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) February 23, 2021

Back in the 70s and 80s, the actor who redefined modern-day woman in Hindi cinema, in an interview with PTI said she is happy with the roles she has played in her career. "Whenever I was offered a role I would do it, if I loved it. Like when I was offered the part of Janice in 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. I did it and people thought it was authentic and they wanted to see me more on screen. Subsequently, a lot of filmmakers wrote roles for me 'Roti Kapda Aur Makan', 'Heera Panna' and many more.

"And also I had great music and songs so that helped. Nothing was planned or premeditated it unfolded the way it did." The actor, best known for films such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qurbaani, "Dhund, Manoranjan, Yaadon Ki Baarat, said she was fortunate to work with some of the best directors. "It has been an iconic journey. I was a teenager when I started. There were many milestones. I was fortunate enough to have worked with some really wonderful directors. The actor was last seen on the big screen in a cameo appearance in "Panipat", that featured Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon in the lead.

(With PTI inputs)

