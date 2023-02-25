Zeenat Aman On Gender Pay Gap In Bollywood: 'Nothing Has Changed In Last 50 Years'

Zeenat Aman has joined the list of Bollywood actresses who have openly criticised pay disparity in the film industry. The veteran actress took to her social media handle and shared a throwback video from the set of her 1980 film Qurbani while she rehearsed for the song Laila Main Laila. She lamented how the times have not changed in Bollywood for the past 50 years and male stars are still getting paid so much more than the female counterparts.

Zeenat Aman on pay disparity in Bollywood

Zeenat Aman did not mince her words while criticising the absence of pay parity in Bollywood. She said in her post that while "the roles available to women are clearly not just ornamental anymore, what hasn’t changed is the gender pay gap." Her post openly talking about the gender pay gap in Bollywood has been launded by many actors including Sanjay Kapoor, Gul Panag, Ridhima Pandit and others. Netizens are also praising her for making light of the situation.

What Zeenat Aman said about pay disparity in film industry

Zeenat Aman wrote in the caption of her post, "It disappoints me that even today women in the film industry don’t have wage parity. Women have consistently put in the work, and I really think that the onus is now on our men - actors, directors, producers - to ensure that their female co-workers (not just stars) are paid fairly. It seems such a simple and obvious thing, and yet it would be revolutionary if any man actually did this."

Zeenat Aman's activity on social media had earlier led fans to believe that she is making her acting comeback. However, the actress said that she is not planning a comeback, but neither is she closing that door.