Zeenat Aman On Not Dyeing Hair: 'Don't Care To Buttress Society's Idolisation Of Youth'

Bollywood legend Zeenat Aman recently took to social media and spoke about why she does not colour her hair. The veteran actor took a solid stance against ageism in her well-worded post. She talked about how the standards differ between men and women when measures around ageing are concerned.

Zeenat Aman, on Friday, posted a picture clicked by her son Zahaan Khan on her Instagram handle. The actress posed with her back to the camera. With the main emphasis on her silver hair in the picture, the star spoke about how women are told everywhere that their social worth is derived from “youth and physical beauty.”

"As women we are told that our social worth lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, as we age, men are bequeathed gravitas but women are at best offered sympathy."

The Bollywood actor then added that she didn’t want to stop dyeing her hair, and others also advised her against it. They said that it might have a negative impact on the opportunities she might get moving forward. However, she then explained that she does not care for “society’s idolisation of youth.”

"I was initially reluctant to stop dyeing my hair, and was strongly advised against it. Some well wishers even said it would negatively impact my work opportunities. It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really don’t care to buttress our society’s idolisation of youth. Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo."

Zeenat Aman's career

Zeenat Aman received the title of Miss India in 1970. Her first foray into the film industry came with The Evil Within (1970) and subsequently starred in many films during her long acting tenure. Her last appearance was in Panipat in 2019, where she played the role of Sakina Begum.