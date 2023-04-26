Zeenat Aman Recalls How Dev Anand Did Not Bind Her And 'let Her Explore' Her Career

Zeenat Aman, on April 25, shared a post dedicating her success to Dev Anand. While it was part one of her three-part story, today (April 26), she dropped part two of the story. In this post, she narrated how Dev Anand was a dynamic mentor to her and how the association continued with other hit films. She also revealed how Dev Anand let her explore her career and gave her the chance to spread her wings.

The Dharam Veer actress shared an old photo of her with Dev Anand from the sets of their film Ishk Ishk Ishk. She captioned the post, "The age gap between Dev saab and myself was nearly 30 years. I had played his sister in HRHK, and he did not yet see me as a romantic lead. Instead, he cast me in the titular role of (Raakhee’s sister) Panna in Heera Panna, which released in 1973. I had a blast shooting that film, and its sound track remains a favourite to this day."

Zeenat Aman further added, "Dev saab was a dynamic mentor. Our association continued, and next on the cards was Ishk Ishk Ishk. I once again found myself in Nepal, but this time we were shooting in the picturesque lake town of Pokhara. Those of you who have seen the film know that it features a bevy of lovely women as my sisters and friends. They were literally so, because prior to the shoot Dev saab asked if I had any “model friends” who could join the project."

She continued by writing, "I put the word out, several friends answered my call, and so it was quite the party in Pokhara. With a good-looking and young cast and crew, it should be no surprise that there were plenty of dalliances and heartbreaks unfolding behind the scenes. But please don’t expect the gossipy details from me! Would you like the world to know about your every crush, humiliation or affair? Anyway, Dev saab was on a roll. Working with him was seamless and joyful. He was a fount of creative energy, and I was delighted to have his guidance. It would have been easy for him to tie me down to a contract, but he had the grace to never even suggest it. Thus allowing me a chance to spread my wings. We also started together in several films made by other directors such as Darling, Darling and Kalabaaz."

She concluded by writing, "My career was booming, fresh offers were pouring in, but alas, one of these, led to the first and only misunderstanding between Dev saab and myself. ( I will try to complete this story tomorrow or day after. Meanwhile, this picture is from the set of Ishk Ishk Ishk, and if I may say so myself, it is incredibly stylish)." Check the post below.

About Ishk Ishk Ishk

Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman worked in the film titled Ishk Ishk Ishk in the year 1974. The story was about Dhun who came from a wealthy family and fell in love with Pooja who ran an Inn called Five Daughters. However, things get complicated as Dhun discovered that he was the maternal uncle of Pooja.