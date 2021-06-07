Zeenat Aman Recreates 'Do Lafzon Ki' Boat Scene & Sways To 'Bhor Bhaye' On Indian Idol 12

Recently, veteran actor Zeenat Aman appeared as a guest on the singing reality show Indian Idol season 12. During her appearance, she was seen grooving to the tunes of her hit songs. Recently, Indian Idol 12 has been paying tributes to several Bollywood celebrities from yesteryear which also included popular playback singer, Kishore Kumar. A glimpse of Zeenat Aman on Indian Idol 12 latest episode was shared on Sony TV's Insta handle.

Take a look at a performance by Zeenat Aman on Indian Idol 12

In the latest episode, contestants were seen performing various popular songs from popular Zeenat Aman movies. For several performances, the actor took the dais and was seen participating and swaying with the contestants. One contestant was seen performing her most renowned song, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani from her 1979 flick, The Great Gambler, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan. She recreated one of the iconic scenes by sitting on the boat as the contestant continued to sing the song.

Speaking about recreating the scene, according to Hindustan Times, the actor said that the boat was recreated and Danish, the contestant, gave her flowers. She called it 'lovely things' and added that when one contestant performed Bhor Bhaye from Satyam Shivam Sundaram, it was presented 'so beautifully'. At one point, she also shared her experience of appearing on the show, "It felt very good, coming on this stage. That which was celebrated on sets and the way they celebrated. .....It was all very special for me".

She went on swaying to Bhor Bhaye while sitting on the judges' panel, along with other judges- Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya. Furthermore, Satyam Shivam Sundaram is considered to be one of the best films of Zeenat. Helmed by Raj Kapoor, the film displayed the journey of a woman who faces obstacles due to several scars on her face but is appreciated for her inner talent. Zeenat was last seen in a prominent role in 2019's Panipat. She will next be seen playing the lead in Kapil Kaustubh Sharma's directorial, Margaon: The Closed File.

IMAGE: STILL FROM INDIAN IDOL 12

